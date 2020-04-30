They should swipe left
Someone said their webcam was hacked after someone else demanded money and threatened to send nude photos to their contact list on 22nd Avenue, it was reported at 10:07 a.m. Friday, April 10.
BELMONT
Burglary. Money and marijuana was stolen from a black Ford Explorer on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:04 a.m. Saturday, April 18.
HALF MOON BAY
ID theft. Someone tried to open two lines of credit using someone else’s information on Kehoe Avenue, it was reported at 2:20 p.m. Friday, April 17.
Arrest. Someone struck another person with a small metal table and punched them in the face on Kelly Avenue, it was reported at 4:17 p.m. Thursday, April 16.
SAN MATEO
Battery. Someone’s coworker was touching them inappropriately on Bovet Road, it was reported at 2:49 p.m. Wednesday, April 15.
Vandalism. Someone’s neighbor scratched their vehicle after an ongoing dispute on Studio Circle, it was reported at 7:42 a.m. Wednesday, April 15.
Fraud. A lawyer at Business Brokerage on MC Aker Court accused a company of stealing $1.6 million dollars from their client, it was reported at 12:34 p.m. Monday, April 13.
