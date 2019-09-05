School is in session, slow down
A student was hit by a vehicle on Alameda De Las Pulgas in San Mateo, it was reported at 5:32 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
MILLBRAE
Burglary. Someone’s smashed a vehicle window on the 300 block of Adrian Road with an estimated loss of $3,500, it was reported at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 21.
Burglary. Someone smashed a residence sliding glass on the 1300 block of Adrian Road but fled when residents were inside, it was reported at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Theft. Someone’s license plate was stolen on the 300 block of Vallejo Drive, it was reported at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Burglary. A vehicle was stolen on the 100 block of La Cruz Avenue, it was reported at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
DUI. A San Jose resident was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, it was reported at 8:48 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
SAN BRUNO
Theft. Someones bike was stolen on Linden Avenue, it was reported at 10;14 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
Hit-and-run. Damage was made to a vehicle’s front bumper, it was reported at 5:37 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
Embezzlement. Money was taken by a former employee on El Camino Real in the amount of $1109, it was reported at 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
Burglary. A passenger side window was broken into on Cherry Avenue, it was reported at 10:16 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
Burglary. Someone noticed that their front door was open and rear glass door was shattered on Earl Avenue and items were also missing in the home, it was reported at 9:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
SAN CARLOS
Stored vehicle. A vehicle was stored on the 900 Block of Bransten Road for an expired registration of over six months, it was reported at 4:07 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Suspended license. Someone was cited on Airport Drive for driving with a suspended license, it was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Burglary. Someone smashed the side glass door of a gas station on the 100 block of El Camino Real, but items were not stolen, it was reported at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Shoplift. There was a shoplifting with a total loss of $260 at a boating supply store on the 1100 block of Industrial Road, it was reported at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
REDWOOD CITY
Disturbance. Staff members on Brewster Avenue were threatened by a man claiming to want to shoot them with a gun, it was reported at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
Intoxicated person. Someone was seen sitting on the sidewalk on Douglas Avenue with beer cans, it was reported at 1:27 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
DUI. Someone was seen driving under the influence on Woodside Road, it was reported at 10:56 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Theft. Theft occurred on Magnolia Avenue, it was reported at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Subject stop. An officer initiated activity on Grand Avenue, it was reported at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Burglary. Someone was reported stealing from the Holiday Inn on South Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 6:19 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26.
