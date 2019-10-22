Just looking to rinse off
A homeless man was harassing someone on Brewster Avenue in Redwood City, trying to open a vehicle and lying in the driveway while the person was trying to power wash it, it was reported at 10:39 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
BELMONT
Fraud. Someone reported that a check had an illegal signage on Shoreway Avenue, it was reported 9:24 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
Reckless driver. Someone walking his dog on the hundred block of Carlmont Drive saw somebody in a red sedan driving fast. The driver started making fun of the man with the dog and said that they were there for an event, it was reported at 1:31 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
FOSTER CITY
Trespassing. Someone was seen trespassing on East Third Avenue, it was reported at 6:49 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Shoplifting. An Idaho man was arrested for shoplifting, possession of methamphentamine and drug paraphernalia on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 1:43 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
Hit-and-run. A parked vehicle was hit on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 8:44 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 500 block of Kelly Avenue for being in possession of a controlled substance, disobeying a court order, and possessing narcotics while on probation, it was reported at 11:06 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.
Lost property. Someone was arrested on the 100 block of North Cabrillo for having a handicap placard not belonging to them, it was reported at 4:05 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 100 block of San Mateo Road for having a misdemeanor warrant out for their arrest, it was reported at 1:25 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested on Linden Avenue for possessing paraphernalia and having prescription medicine without subscription, it was reported at 7:53 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 400 block of El Camino Real for having a warrant, it was reported at 12:44 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
Trespass. Someone was arrested on the 100 block of South El Camino Real for refusing to leave a business private property while under the influence of alcohol, it was reported at 5:51 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27.
REDWOOD CITY
Residential burglary. A customized bicycle was taken from a residence on Carleton Court, it was reported at 1:16 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
Towed vehicle. A car parked on a street for more than a year, with grass growing behind it and tires flat, was towed from Bay Road at 12:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
Disturbance. A vehicle was honking its horn outside on Cedar Street, it was reported at 12:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
Shoplift. Somebody was arrested for shoplifting from an El Camino Real location, it was reported at 7:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
Drug activity. Someone holding a lighter threatened to set a Veterans Boulevard office on fire and was arrested, it was reported at 1:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
Petty theft. Tools were stolen from a King Street location, it was reported at 11:52 a.m. Friday, October 4.
SAN CARLOS
Suspended license. Someone was arrested on Holly Street for driving with a suspended license and expired registration, it was reported at 12:40 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
Trespassing. Someone was arrested on the 1400 block of El Camino Real for trespassing onto a private business, it was reported at 8:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
DUI. Someone was seen driving under the influence of alcohol on East Grand Avenue, it was reported at 1:01 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.
