Doing some day drinking
Someone was arrested on Heller Street in Redwood City for driving under the influence, it was reported at 10:51 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
SAN MATEO
Suspicious circumstances. There was a loud explosion and the lights went out on North Quebec Street, it was reported at 8:16 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.
Auto vandalism. Someone thought their ex-boyfriend slashed her tires on South Grant Street, it was reported at 2:08 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16.
Suspicious person. A homeless person was dropping things over the railing into the creek on Pacific Boulevard, it was reported at 11:02 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16.
Suspicious circumstances. There was a gas can in the crosswalk with wires nearby on East 25th and Palm avenues, it was reported at 10:27 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16.
Auto burglary. A car was broken into through a smashed window on Fourth Avenue and San Mateo Drive the night prior, it was reported at 9:58 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16.
Disturbance. Loud Spanish music was heard from a neighbor on South Boulevard, it was reported at 1:54 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16.
Theft. Someone was seen placing items in their pockets on North Delaware Street, it was reported at 7:44 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
DUI. Someone was seen driving under the influence on South Delaware Street, it was reported at 1:23 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
Burglary. Someone smashed the back window of a Ford Edge at the Brigepoint Parkway, it was reported at 6:40 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
Suspicious person. Someone was banging on a window and maybe trying to break into a home on North El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:01 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9.
Disturbance. Someone heard loud screaming on West Poplar Avenue, it was reported at 1:50 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9.
Burglary. Someone was seen on camera footage coming into an open door garage and taking several items from Kehoe Avenue, it was reported at 2:34 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25.
REDWOOD CITY
Disturbance. Someone called to say there were naked people on his back porch on Valota Road, but was otherwise not making sense, it was reported at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Grand theft. Someone stole a purse from a cart on Woodside Road, it was reported at 5:47 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Disorderly conduct. Someone was lying on the ground in the middle of El Camino Real waving at cars to go by, it was reported at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Disturbance. A male transient was loitering and urinating in public on El Camino Real, it was reported at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Suspicious circumstances. There was a large crash and a suspicion that someone threw an object at a home on Page Street, it was reported at 12:39 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
