Work wear
A woman wearing a red shirt and her hair in a bun took seven to eight hoodies from a business on Walnut Street in Redwood City it was reported Sept. 3.
BURLINGAME
Theft. Someone stole a license plate on Claredon Road, it was reported 7:13 p.m. Tuesday. Aug. 20.
Harassment. A woman’s ex-husband keeps calling her on Oak Grove Avenue, it was reported at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Disturbance. Someone was asked to leave a hotel lobby on Old Bayshore Highway, it was reported at 11:53 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
SAN MATEO
Theft. Someone was reported stealing from a building on Baze Road, it was reported at 8:01 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22,
Burglary. A vehicle was stolen on North Grant Street, it was reported at 11:31 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
Burglary. A vehicle was stolen on North Amphlett Boulevard, it was reported Aug. 22.
