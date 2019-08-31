A bad buzz
A San Bruno resident was arrested in Millbrae for hanging out in an elementary school parking lot drinking with minors and resisting arrest, it was reported at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
BURLINGAME
Burglary. Construction equipment was stolen from a buisness on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Public intoxication. Someone was seen intoxicated and harrassing customers on Broadway, it was reported at 7:07 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.
Malicious mischief. A vehicle window was smashed on Floribunda Avenue, it was reported at 7:55 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.
Petty theft. Three people were arrested for stealing food from the street fair on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 2:33 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Theft. Someone stole items from Costco Wholesale on El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.
Buglary. Burglary took place at Baypark Circle, it was reported at 2:47 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.
Theft. Someone’s identity was stolen on Callan Boulevard, it was reported at 12:09 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.
Domestic. Domestic violence took place on Centennial Way, it was reported at 11:56 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.
