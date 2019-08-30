Puff, puff, pass
A group of people was seen smoking marijuana on Edgewater Boulevard in Foster City, it was reported at 4:32 p.m. Saturday, Aug 24.
SAN CARLOS
Shoplift. There was a shoplifting with a total loss of $260 at a boating supply store on the 1100 block of Industrial Road, it was reported at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Arrest. A Redwood City resident was arrested on the 600 block of Oakside Avenue for having a misdemeanor warrent out for their arrest, it was reported at 9:49 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19.
Theft. Someone stole a laptop from a vehicle on the 1100 block of Eaton Avenue, it was reported at an unknown time Monday, Aug 19.
SAN MATEO
Disturbance. An elderly woman with a cane on South Claremont Steet was refusing to empty her pockets and comply with the building’s policy, it was reported at 2:56 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.
Suspicious. Someone was approached on 29th Avenue offering to sell drugs, it was reported at 12:01 p.m Thursday, Aug. 15.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Suspicious. Suspicious activity was seen at Westborough Park on Westborough Boulevard, it was reported at 10:37 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19.
Special service. Officer initiated activity at the Court House on Mission Road, it was reported at 10:23 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19.
Tow. A vehicle was towed on Utah Avenue, it was reported at 8:26 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19.
Traffic law. Someone was given a verbal citation on Second Lane, it was reported at 8:12 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Arrest. A Redwood City resident was arrested on Eighth Avenue, for being in possession of narcotics and having an active misdemeanor warrent out for his arrest, it was reported at 11:23 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Misdemeanor. A Sacramento resident was arrested on El Camino Real for having an active misdemeanor, it was reported at 8:44 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Fraud. Someone reported fraud from a phone call on the 500 block of 16th Avenue, with a total loss of $20,000 it was reported at 9:03 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.