See something, say something
A person on Redwood Shores Parkway in Redwood City saw an onlineshooting threat, it was reported at 5:21 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16.
BELMONT
Arrest. An officer An officer initiated activity on Old County Road, it was reported at 11:08 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
Arrest. An officer initiated activity on Sixth and Emmett Avenues and arrested a person for a drug offense, it was reported at 2:40 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.
Drug offense. An officer initiated activity on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 8:34 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.
FOSTER CITY
Arrest. A Foster City resident was arrested on Beach Park Boulevard for possession of paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance, it was reported at 1:38 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10.
Grand theft. A customer on Beach Park Boulevard asked to take a bike for a ride and did not return it, it was reported at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Arrest. A Foster City resident was arrested on Chess Drive in San Mateo on an outstanding $5,000 misdemeanor warrant for dangerous drugs, it was reported at 7:11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5.
Arrest. A Walnut Creek resident was arrested on East Hillsdale Boulevard for assaulting a police officer, being drunk in public and making criminal threats, it was reported at 7:54 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5.
