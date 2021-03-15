Nice kitty
A mountain lion was sighted at the bottom stairs in the back of an apartment building on Princeton Drive in San Bruno, it was reported at 9:39 p.m. Monday, March 1.
SAN BRUNO
Disturbance. A San Bruno resident heard glass break and saw three men wearing dark clothes climb out of a window on East Avenue then leave in an unknown vehicle, it was reported at 2:24 a.m. Friday, March 5.
Suspicious person. Someone wearing a black beanie, blue mask, black sweatshirt and carrying garbage bags was walking into residents’ yards and looking into houses on Mastick Avenue, it was reported at 7:03 a.m. Thursday, March 4.
Fraud. A San Bruno resident was approached by someone who said that he could help pay the resident’s student loans; the resident gave $4,000 to the individual along with access to his bank accounts, it was reported at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, March 3.
BURLINGAME
Burglary. A Burlingame resident’s vehicle window was smashed and items were stolen on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 11:22 a.m. Sunday, March 7.
Malicious mischief. A Burlingame resident’s car window was smashed on Hillside Circle, it was reported at 11:41 a.m. Saturday, March 6.
Arrest. A Burlingame resident who was on probation was searched and found in possession of narcotics on El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:10 a.m. Friday, March 5.
