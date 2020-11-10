Police reports

Porch pirates nabbed Two people were arrested for stealing a resident’s packages on Lake Road in Foster City, it was reported at 8:24 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
BURLINGAME
Malicious mischief. A person was writing on the side of a building and punching a light pole on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 10:27 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
Narcotics. A person was walking in and out of a store cursing at employees on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:50 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
Juvenile problem. Local teens were holding parties where underage drinking occurred on Grove Avenue, it was reported at 1:42 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
Suspicious person. A homeless woman was causing a disturbance on Park Road/Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 12:48 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
Assault with cohabitant. A man and woman were fighting inside a hotel room on Anza Boulevard, it was reported at 7:57 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
FOSTER CITY
Vehicle burglary. The back window of the driver’s side of a resident’s car was broken into on El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:16 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a warrant on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:16 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving with a suspended license on Harbor Boulevard, it was reported at 5:05 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
REDWOOD CITY
Lost property. A rear license plate was stolen from a resident’s vehicle on Chesapeake Drive, it was reported at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for trying to take down flags from the front of a store on Main Street, it was reported at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Petty theft. Rims and tires were stolen from a resident’s black Audi on Broadway, it was reported at 5:59 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on the 2400 block of Middlefield Road, it was reported at 11:05 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
DUI. Someone in a green Toyota Corolla was driving recklessly on Cedar Street, it was reported at 10:29 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3.
SAN BRUNO
Disturbance. Someone wearing a black shirt broke a window to get into a house on Maple Avenue, it was reported at 7:52 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
Drunk driving. Someone in a gray Honda Civic was driving intoxicated with a case of Corona beers in the back seat on San Bruno Avenue, it was reported at 8:32 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
Disturbance. Someone was breaking into a resident’s home under the influence of cocaine on Sherwood Drive, it was reported at 3:25 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
Disturbance. A mentally unstable San Bruno resident threatened to blow their house up and also showed their family member their gun on Sherwood Drive, it was reported at 4:24 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
