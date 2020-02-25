Rockin’ out
Someone was trespassing in someone else’s backyard collecting rocks on East Bayshore Road in Redwood City, it was reported at 7:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
FOSTER CITY
Traffic hazard. The traffic lights on Edgewater Boulevard were not cycling properly, it was reported at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Trespassing. A banned person had returned property on Hillsdale Boulevard and left, it was reported at 4:39 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Accident. A driver collided with two parked cars on Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
MILLBRAE
Auto burglary. Someone had the rear passenger side window of their vehicle smashed and a backpack with baby care items at with a value of $300 inside stolen, it was reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
Arrest. An Oxnard resident was arrested for shoplifting a drink worth $3.32 on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:40 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. Someone reported an individual with a black hoodie sweater and blue jeans entered the store and opened a bottle on El Camino Real, it was reported at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Auto burglary. A vehicle was broken into and a shotgun was stolen on Evergreen Drive, it was reported at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for robbery after they came up behind someone opening their trunk and took their bag on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:05 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
SAN CARLOS
Cited. Someone was cited for having a misdemeanor warrant on Industrial Road, it was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9.
Petty theft. An unattended backpack was stolen from a bench on Bush Street causing a loss of approximately $197, it was reported at 10:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9.
Shoplifting. Someone shoplifted approximately $413.83 worth of items from a store on Industrial Road, it was reported at 4:56 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
SAN MATEO
Drunk driver. Someone reported a drunk driver in a dark gray Toyota Corolla was driving all over the road heading south bound on San Mateo Drive, it was reported at 11:57 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
Intoxicated subject. Someone in a black hoodie and blue jeans was stumbling around, yelling at people and cars on 37th Avenue, it was reported at 8:10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
Brandishing. Someone reported their sister threatened them with a knife while two children were in the home on Idaho Street, it was reported at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
