I’ll take that
Suspects walked up to a man and took the chain off his neck on Howland Street in Redwood City, it was reported at 7:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3.
BELMONT
Found property. A box was found on a front lawn on Forest Avenue, it was reported at 9:18 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1.
Party complaint. Multiple people were in the pool area of Belmont Woods Way though the area closes at 10 p.m., it was reported at 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1.
Illegal construction. Loud construction noise was taking place at a house under construction at Cipriani Boulevard and Carmelita Avenue, it was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.
Citizen assist. Someone called to complain about unknown dogs going to the bathroom near his car on the street at Ralston Avenue and Twin Pines Lane, it was reported at 2:52 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.
FOSTER CITY
Parking violation. A large vehicle was parked on the corner of Trysail Court and Schooner Street, it was reported at 10:09 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Petty theft. Items were missing from the common area of a building on Foster Square Lane, it was reported at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Traffic hazard. Items were in the lane at Shell Boulevard and Bounty Drive, it was reported at 6:48 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Theft. A Pacifica resident was arrested on East Hillsdale Boulevard for stealing, it was reported at 11:09 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25.
DUI. A South San Francisco resident was arrested for driving under the influence on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Aug., 24.
Fraud. Someone fell victim to a telephone scam on Charthouse Lane, it was reported at 8:49 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
REDWOOD CITY
Disturbance. A physical fight was seen on Middlefield Road, it was reported at 7:07 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
Petty theft. A parking meter was broken into on Jefferson Avenue, it was reported at 1:57 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
Trespassing. Someone was seen setting up camp on Broadway, it was reported at 11:19 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
Hit-and-run. Someone hit another driver on Harrison Avenue and left before exchanging information, it was reported at 9:55 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
SAN MATEO
Theft. Someone stole items from a vehicle on South Norfolk Street, it was reported at 8:51 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25.
Robbery. Someone made the remark that he took a woman on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 1:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
DUI. Someone was reported driving under the influence on East Poplar Avenue, it was reported at 2:35 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
Burglary. Someone arrived home on Deer Lake Court and noticed their back door was shattered, it was reported at 10:51 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
Theft. Someone was seen stealing from a locker at the gym on Bovet Road, it was reported at 11:29 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
