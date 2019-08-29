Locker room larceny
An athlete’s phone, jewelery and other items were stolen from his locker during a game in Redwood City. The phone was tracked and the suspect is possibly from the opposing team, it was reported at 10:11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
BELMONT
Barking dog. A dog was barking since 9 a.m. on Semeria Avenue and the caller was concerned about the heat, it was reported at 2:09 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.
Stolen vehicle. A Jetta was taken from in front of an apartment on Carlmont Drive, it was reported at 11:42 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. Payments were current.
Public injury. A mountain bike accident occurred on Hallmark Drive and Lake Road and it sounded like there was an injury based on the screaming in the background, it was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.
Hazardous situation. Water was coming through the cracks on Continentals Way, it was reported at 12:12 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.
FOSTER CITY
Arrest. An Arizona woman was cited for the possession drug paraphernalia and the possession of a controlled substance on Chess Drive, it was reported at 12:12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.
Reckless driving. A man was cited for reckless driving on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 11:05 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
DUI. A San Mateo man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on State Route 92 and Chess Drive, it was reported at 10:04 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.
REDWOOD CITY
Reckless driver. A woman was seen slumped over her wheel on Hudson Street, when approached she mentioned being sleep deprived, it was reported at 1:05 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.
Trespass. Someone was seen breaking into a fence on Woodside Road and suspected of living in a vacant home, it was reported 10:03 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19.
DUI. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Jefferson Avenue, it was reported at 1:02 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19.
