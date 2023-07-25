You didn’t have clearance, Clarence: A U-HAUL truck damaged the roof of a hotel on El Camino Real in Belmont, then drove away. The incident was caught on video, it was reported at 3:52 p.m. July 13.
BURLINGAME
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for being drunk in public on Mangini Way, it was reported 9:45 a.m. Friday, July 14.
Grand theft. A vehicle was stolen from Airport Boulevard, it was reported 8:47 a.m. Friday, July 14.
Battery. Two women engaged in a physical altercation in a restaurant on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 7:18 p.m. Thursday, July 13.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 3:26 p.m. Thursday, July 13.
Grand theft. Someone stole a projector from a hotel boardroom on Old bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 10:43 a.m. Thursday, July 13.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for driving under the influence on El Camino Real, it was reported 4:27 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.
Accident. Two cars collided on Broadway and California Drive, resulting in property damage, it was reported 8:11 a.m. Wednesday, July 12.
Petty theft. Four people stole a bottle of alcohol from a business on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:49 p.m. Tuesday, July 11.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for possessing narcotics on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:07 p.m. Tuesday, July 11.
Petty theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter on Lexington Way, it was reported 9:34 a.m. Tuesday, July 11.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for assaulting a co-inhabitant on Trousdale Drive, it was reported 10:37 p.m. Monday, July 10.
Hit-and-run. Someone hit a light pole on on Lang Road with their vehicle, it was reported 9:15 a.m. Monday, July 10.
Battery. Someone was shoved on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 11:26 a.m. Sunday, July 9.
BELMONT
Domestic violence. A man hit, dragged and kicked his significant other on Keith Street, it was reported 9:48 p.m. Monday. July 17.
Vandalism. Someone broke a bedroom window on Old County Road and started smashing the resident’s property, it was reported 2:29 p.m. Friday, July 14.
Fire department call. Someone was trapped in an elevator on Continentals Way, it was reported 8:55 p.m. Thursday, July 13.
Accident. A white Ford truck and a gray Lexus collided on Winding Way. Neither driver was injured, it was reported 9:23 a.m. Thursday, July 13.
Animal call. Several dogs were locked inside a white sedan with the windows rolled up on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 5:37 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.
Theft. Someone stole a wallet out of a shopping cart on El Camino Real, it was reported 11:59 a.m. Wednesday, July 12.
Domestic dispute. Someone found her ex-boyfriend in her home on Coronet Boulevard, it was reported 7:13 p.m. Monday, July 10.
Vandalism. Someone smashed the driver side window of a vehicle on Valerga Drive overnight, nothing was taken, it was reported 4:17 a.m. Monday, July 10.
