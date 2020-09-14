police report

Not an ashtray

Someone on James Avenue in Redwood City burned another person with a cigarette it was reported at 5:02 a.m.Saturday, Aug. 29.

BURLINGAME

Arrest. An officer initiated activity on El Camino Real and found a driver to be in possession of illegal drugs, it was reported at 3:56 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28.

Arrest. Three people were fighting on California Drive and resisted an officer, it was reported a 8:29 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28.

Arrest. Someone on Broadway was arrested for being drunk in public, it was reported at 2:32 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.

REDWOOD CITY

Hit-and-run. A bicyclist was injured in a hit and run accident on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:22 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28.

SAN BRUNO

Disturbance. Someone threatened and chased another person on Bayhill Drive, it was reported at 2:04 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28.

SAN MATEO

Terrorist Threat. Someone on Amherst Avenue in unincorporated San Mateo County received text messages demanding money and threats to the person and family if demands were not met, it was reported at 5:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17.

