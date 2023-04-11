Police have released a sketch of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in a Palo Alto pedestrian underpass on Sunday afternoon.
The attack was reported about 2:50 p.m., when police were called by a passerby who found the woman in the California Avenue underpass.
The victim, in her 50s, suffered moderate physical injuries, police said. She had been walking her bicycle eastbound through the underpass and was passed by the suspect, who was walking his bike westbound.
The suspect struck the victim from behind, causing her to fall to the ground, and then allegedly sexually assaulted her. When the victim yelled for help, the suspect stole her cell phone and fled in an unknown direction.
Officers found her cell phone and are processing it for evidence.
The woman was taken to a hospital for a cut to the back of her head and bruising on her neck. She is also receiving a forensic medical examination.
The victim described the suspect as an Asian male between 30 and 40 years of age, about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a stocky build. She said he was cleanshaven and was wearing a dark bike helmet, dark sunglasses, and a high-visibility yellow top.
Anyone with information can call the Palo Alto Police Department’s 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413.
