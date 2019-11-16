Police raids on the Peninsula and in South Bay counties this week resulted in more than two dozen arrests and netted 130 guns, 39 pounds of methamphetamine and 20 pounds of marijuana, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The defendants, all men aged 19 to 32, have been charged with a variety of state and federal crimes, some carrying penalties up to 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.
The investigation was spearheaded by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the help of the FBI, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and Redwood City and San Mateo police departments, among other agencies. The operation was years in the making, according to a press release.
Arrested were Francisco Garibay, 21, of South San Francisco; Jonathan Flores, 20, of San Mateo; Vladimir Magallan-Gallegos, 26, of Modesto; Jonathan Robert Figueroa, 25, of Redwood City; Erizondo Mora-Tapia, 25, of East Palo Alto; Jesus Antonio Tapia, 19, of Sunnyvale; Hernan Padilla-Landa, 25, of Tracy; William Alexis-Villa, 22, of Menlo Park; Francisco Nunez-Nepita, 21, of East Palo Alto; Erik Acevedo-Cruz, 19, of Fremont; Jaime Avina Barajas, 19, of East Palo Alto; Noe Robledo-Lopez, Jr., 19, of Redwood City; Jose Buenrostro, 30, of Redwood City; Cristian Rafael Morales, 23, of San Mateo; Mario Carlos, 24, of Cottonwood; and Daniel Zaragoza, 32, of Oakland.
“The work you see here today is about making neighborhoods safer because to us the most important thing is that you and your loved ones make it home safely every day,” Special Agent in Charge Ray Roundtree, San Francisco Field Division, ATF said in the release.
