A Stockton man was arrested Friday after being pursued by police through Redwood Shores and then taken down by a police dog, according to the San Mateo Police Department.
Brandon Javarria Harper, 30, was booked into county jail for evading officers, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident after injuring someone, conspiracy to commit a crime and resisting arrest — all felonies, said police spokesman Officer Michael Haobsh. He was also charged with misdemeanors for being in possession of methamphetamine and burglary tools.
At the time of the arrest, Harper was driving with David Quinn, 29, of San Leandro, who was arrested and then released for possession of burglary tools and conspiracy to commit a crime.
The incident began at 11:05 a.m. when a police officer attempted to stop a damaged Nissan Altima traveling south on Highway 101 near Hillsdale Boulevard for having a paper license plate, which are illegal as of January, Haobsh said. He added that paper plates are often used by criminals to avoid detection from license plate reader systems and to avoid tolls.
“If we see anyone without a license plate they’re going to get stopped,” he said.
When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, it instead fled south on Highway 101 and took the Ralston Avenue exit into Redwood Shores. Three police cars followed the suspect vehicle, which was traveling close to the speed limit, before it collided with another vehicle at 1406 Radio Road and got a flat tire.
That’s when Harper fled the scene while Quinn surrendered to police. Belmont, San Mateo, Redwood City police and California Highway Patrol assisted with the search for Harper, which concluded about 30 minutes later in a field about a mile away from where the collision occurred. When police closed in on Harper, he refused to surrender and continued to run and that’s when a K9 was deployed.
“He was reaching for his pocket where he had a huge knife, but luckily the K9 brought him to the ground and he was not able to stab the dog or officer,” Haobsh said.
Haobsh said Harper is a person of interest in connection to commercial burglaries in the East Bay, adding that he may have been in San Mateo County for the same reason.
“We assumed he was going to burglarize someone’s home and I believe we prevented victimization today by taking him off the street,” Haobsh said, adding that police are investigating whether Harper has or intended to commit a burglary in the county.
