A prank gone awry led to an 18-year-old San Mateo resident intentionally charging his vehicle into an innocent group of teens and seriously injuring them before driving away, said Burlingame police.
Officers arrested Omeed Adibi after he took off from the scene, near Howard Avenue and Clarendon Road, where four pedestrians — all young teenagers — were hit by an SUV at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday, police said.
Burlingame police Lt. Laura Terada said Adibi was motivated to deliberately drive onto the sidewalk and into the group due to suspicions they had tampered with his car. Subsequent investigations determined the victims were innocent, and that it was Adibi’s friends who messed with his SUV as a prank, she said.
“The kids were not involved in any shape or form of tampering with his vehicle,” said Terada.
Three victims were still hospitalized Monday morning. One was in critical condition, another suffered moderate injuries and one was in stable condition. A last victim had been released. All victims were boys and students at a San Mateo school, said Terada.
Adibi was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and attempted homicide, once he was tracked down by officers with the assistance of witnesses about three blocks from the accident scene.
District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said he expects the case will be filed and in court Tuesday, March 3.
For her part, Terada shared sympathy for the victims.
“It’s tragic that happened to four young individuals with a bright future in front of them,” she said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.