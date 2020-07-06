Following actions taken by neighboring communities, Foster City hosted a virtual town hall Monday evening enabling a public discussion on how the city approaches policing in light of national demonstrations against police brutality.
Members of the City Council, Police Chief Tracy Avelar and Interim City Manager Dante Hall hosted the public forum Monday night to allow for the public to express concerns involving the city Police Department. The event was facilitated by the Peninsula Conflict Resolution Center, a communication and dispute resolution nonprofit based in San Mateo, and each speaker was given three minutes to voice their concerns during an hour-and-a-half discussion.
Unlike other public forums hosted countywide, the sentiment of speakers was largely mixed with many lending support to law enforcement, calling for greater funding to keep the community safe. Speakers recounted stories of when they relied on the police to respond to various incidents such as car break-ins and surveillance checks of empty homes while the occupants were on vacation.
“My wife and I have lived in Foster City for over 30 years. We brought our three sons here and we love our city. In my experience, I never observed any police misconduct or any tension, racial tension or otherwise between the police officers and the residents of the city,” said Alex Sefanov, a Foster City resident who strongly opposes calls to reallocate police funding.
Alternatively, many also expressed support for the “defund the police” initiative, a national call to reimagine the way police funding could be disbursed amongst public resources at the local level. Multiple speakers called for the city to consider sending unarmed mental health professionals to deal with domestic abuse cases and mental health calls.
While 47.5% of Foster City’s 34,000 population is Asian and 37.3% white, just over 8% identify as Hispanic or Latino and 2.5% identify as Black, data which is verified by information collected by the U.S. Census Bureau. While that is diverse, some suggested there could be some improvement in interactions with police.
“During my teenage years there were times where I believe myself and members of my family were targeted due to the fact that we do not look like the mass demographic of the city,” said Jeev Kumar, a resident of Foster City for 20 years.
Kumar went on to explain various encounters with officers starting from his youth up to two years ago when he said an officer asked if he was a Norteño, a notorious gang in California.
“I was quite offended ... I had to drop my name, the business that I own, the properties I own in the city,” he said. “Although we may not look like the mass demographic that occupies the city we hope that [officers] come to us with the same respect that they show everybody else.”
While speakers took sides either for or against “defunding the police,” most agreed greater transparency in terms of crime data and reporting would be a welcomed move by the department. Stronger background checks and in-depth bias training were also widely supported ideas.
Police Chief Tracy Avelar assured the public the discussion was the “tip of the iceberg” in terms of discussions about police funding and policing practices.
“We’re going to take those ideas and have more specific and focused meetings that we can actually dig down on some of these important topics. ... I’m hopeful that we will be able to have additional meetings and really ... understand where we go from here,” she said.
