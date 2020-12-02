Several men were arrested within 24 hours of each other for two catalytic converter thefts off cars in San Mateo and Foster City, according to police.
At about 3:10 a.m., San Mateo police arrested three men after they were seen cutting a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 900 block of South B Street.
San Mateo Police Department arrested multiple suspects targeting cars with easily accessible catalytic converters. Officers stopped the suspects and recovered catalytic converters, tools and narcotics. The getaway driver and both suspects under the car were arrested. Officers recovered a stolen catalytic converter, floor jack, power drill, narcotics and drug paraphernalia. All three suspects were transported to San Mateo County Jail and booked on a multitude of charges.
Less than 24 hours later, San Mateo police assisted the Foster City Police Department in search of another catalytic converter theft suspect 1:42 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Catalytic converter thefts are taking place because the converters contain several types of recyclable materials that can be easily “scrapped” for a quick profit. The men were identified as Benjamin Rodriguez Jr., 40, of Stockton; Saroun Choeung, 33, of San Jose, and Francis Albert Acosta, 36, of Stockton.
