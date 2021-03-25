A man seated in his vehicle exposed himself to a juvenile at Half Moon Bay High School Monday afternoon, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 2 p.m., the man, described as Hispanic, late 20s to early 30s, olive complexion, stubbled facial hair and wearing reflective sunglasses exposed himself while in a white newer model sedan with tinted windows, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at (650) 599-1536 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
