San Mateo police are looking into a shooting that took place early Sunday morning in which there were no injuries but damage to unoccupied vehicles on the 400 block of San Mateo Drive in downtown, according to police.
At approximately 1:58 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, officers responded to the scene and found several shell casings. It is believed to be an isolated incident, according to police.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to this shooting is encouraged to contact Officer Kevin Brazil at (650) 522-5136 or by email at kbrazil@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.