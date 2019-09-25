Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Wednesday morning on Esplanade Beach in Pacifica, police said.
Paramedics and officers responded at 7:20 a.m. to the beach off Esplanade Avenue following a report of an unresponsive person on the beach.
Emergency personnel found a man in his 30s and determined he was dead. Police said the man had no signs of traumatic injuries and don’t believe foul play was involved.
Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314. Refer to case No. 19-3168.
