A rainbow pride banner hanging on the porch at the Congregational Church of Belmont was slashed in two overnight Tuesday, July 18, and police are in the beginning stages of investigating it as a hate crime.
Belmont officers were called to the church on the 700 block of Alameda de las Pulgas Wednesday morning on the report of vandalism to the pride flag hanging in support of the LGBTQ+ community and it appeared it was cut with a knife or similar object, according to Belmont police Lt. Pete Lotti.
The vandalism was discovered by the church’s office administrator. The Rev. Jim Mitulski, pastor of the church, said he was disappointed but not surprised because of what he called a marked increase in hostility toward the LGBTQ+ community lately. However, he said the church remains committed to inclusion and equality.
“Rather than engaging in violence, I invite whoever did this to engage in a sincere conversation with us about why our church proudly welcomes LGBTQ people,” he said. “Our church stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ community as part of our faith.”
The rainbow banner, along with another with the words Black Lives Matter printed in white on a blue background, were installed in March 2022.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Belmont Police Department at (650) 595-7400.
