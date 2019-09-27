Police in Pacifica want to hear from anyone who may know what happened to an elderly man found with a head injury in a parking lot on Thursday afternoon.
Police and paramedics responded about 2:15 p.m. to a report of a man down at the lot, on the 200 block of Reina Del Mar Avenue.
They found an unconscious man in his 80s with a head injury but it’s not known if he fell or was assaulted, police said.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and was in stable condition on Friday.
The person who called 911 did not see what happened, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314. Witnesses may also provide information anonymously on the Silent Witness Hotline at (650) 359-4444. Please refer to case 19-3182.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.