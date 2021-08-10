Police in search of attempted robbery suspect in Pacifica

The Pacifica Police Department is in search of a suspect who tried to rob a market at Ramallah Plaza on the 2400 block of Skyline Boulevard.
An employee called the police on Aug. 5 at 9:50 p.m. after the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money at the store. The employee fled the market and left the scene unharmed. The suspect was said to leave the store on foot west on Manor Drive.
The suspect is described to be a 45- to 50-year-old Black male wearing a black beanie, red face mask and black jacket with the Giants logo on the back.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314 and refer to case number 21-2070.
