More than a pound of methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in San Mateo Saturday night and a man was cited.
At about 10:42 p.m. Saturday, May 9, San Mateo police were patrolling near South Norfolk Avenue and Fashion Island Boulevard when they pulled over a man, Aaron Hasson, 39, of San Mateo, who they recognized as being on probation for drug sales. Police searched his car and discovered the meth, a large amount of cash, cellphones and a scale, according to police.
Due to COVID-19 jail restrictions, the suspect was released at the San Mateo Police Department with a felony citation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.