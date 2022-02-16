San Mateo police discovered 10 firearms, parts and pieces of 10 firearms, more than 30 weapons magazines and thousands of bullets with a search warrant connected to a shooting into a random vehicle Monday.
At about 11:21 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, police set up a perimeter and employed a SWAT team to try and apprehend a man suspected of shooting at a random vehicle. He was later apprehended and taken into custody.
Officers responded to a report of a subject on foot who shot at a vehicle near the area of South Norfolk Street and Kehoe Avenue. Officers met with the victim and confirmed that the vehicle had been hit “numerous” times with bullets, a spokesperson for the department said.
Responding to a tip that someone matching the description of the suspect was seen in the area of Parkside Plaza, police set up a perimeter around the shopping center in an attempt to locate the suspect. The subject was not found at that time, police said.
Detectives then canvassed the area for possible video evidence and interviewed possible witnesses. Officers allege they discovered the identity of the shooter as a result of this police work. A search warrant was authored for the suspect’s residence and the SWAT team was employed as backup, as the suspect was believed to be armed, police said.
Before the search warrant was authorized, the suspect returned home and was met with police officers.
William “Billy” Boulier, 38, San Mateo, was arrested outside of his home and booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm. Charges for the weapons, both with serial numbers and without, is pending.
