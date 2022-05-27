State legislation authored by state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, aimed at increasing public access to police radio communications amid police departments increasing radio encryption passed the Senate Thursday.
Called the Public Right to Police Radio Communications Act, Senate Bill 1000 protects the access rights of the public and the press to police radio communications while also protecting sensitive identifying information on police scanners.
We’re saying to agencies, you have to provide access to the media, and there’s a lot of really affordable ways to do that,” Becker said. “It’s really a right-to-know act.”
SB 1000 passed the Senate Appropriations Committee May 19 and passed the Senate 25-8 May 26, according to Becker’s staff.
SB 1000 would require law enforcement agencies like the California Highway Patrol, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and other police departments to ensure public access to radio communications no later than 2024. Law enforcement agencies would have to use unencrypted radio frequencies, make online streaming available through the internet, and make encrypted communications available when requested and for a fee. It would not apply to confidential information on the California Law Enforcement Telecommunications System.
Proponents argue it will make government and law enforcement agencies more transparent and ensures public records are open and available for people. Those for the bill say it is imperative following renewed public calls for more information and input on law enforcement policies. They also argue more encryption would reduce officer accountability and infringe on public rights. Opponents argue encryption is needed to prevent criminals from exploiting that access and threatening officers and public safety. It might also require reimbursable costs to law enforcement agencies to create and implement a new policy.
According to a bill analysis, the proposed law responds to dozens of California police departments fully encrypting communications, barring the press and the public from access. The police department decisions resulted from an October 2020 memo from the Department of Justice about the California Department of Justice’s California Law Enforcement Telecommunications System, or CLETS. The memo directed law enforcement agencies to take steps to restrict access to protect identifying information via encryption. Since the memo, law enforcement agencies in San Jose, San Francisco, Palo Alto and Mountain View have decided on full encryption policies. Existing law does not guarantee public access to police radio communications. However, it does not prohibit public access to unencrypted police radio channels. Becker said the public has had access for over 80 years and noted the importance of having media monitor law enforcement channels to keep readers up to date about events in the community.
“We want to protect personally identifiable information, but some police forces acted, as a result of that, in such a way to fully encrypt and not provide access to the public and the media,” Becker said.
In San Mateo County, Sheriff Carlos Bolanos has said he wants to find a way to meet Department of Justice guidelines to ensure public transparency and without incurring encryption costs that can run up to $1 million.
