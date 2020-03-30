A San Francisco man was arrested Friday afternoon on suspicion of following a teenage girl in his van and asking her questions, police said Saturday.
David Paul Capwell, 29, was arrested in South San Francisco after a citizen in San Bruno called police at about 12:30 p.m. Friday to say a man in a white van was following a 17-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl in the area of Oakmont and Valleywood drives and asking them how old they were. Capwell was detained by officers and identified by the witness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.