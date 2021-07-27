San Bruno police arrested a 24-year-old Daly City man early Saturday after responding to a 4:31 a.m. report of a hit-and-run collision.

When officers arrived at the scene of the collision in the area of El Camino Real and Interstate 380, they discovered the suspect and his vehicle had fled the scene. They soon found the disabled vehicle nearby on Highway 101 and arrested the man on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.

Police did not provide the identity of the man in a news release issued late Monday night.

San Bruno police referred the incident to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, for consideration of charges related to hit-and-run. Police said there were no injuries as a result of this collision.

Anyone with any information related to this crime is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email:sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.

