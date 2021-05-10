Police arrested the driver of a white cargo van that fatally hit a pedestrian early Monday in Redwood City.
The collision was reported about 2:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of El Camino Real, where officers found a man lying in the middle of southbound lanes.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was unconscious and had major injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, Redwood City police said.
A witness told police that the van hit the pedestrian and then continued southbound on El Camino Real. The van reportedly made a U-turn at Roosevelt Avenue and headed northbound El Camino Real, stopping at the scene of the collision.
The driver left the van to examine the damage to the vehicle, and then got back in and left, headed northbound on El Camino Real, police said.
Video surveillance from nearby businesses provided a suspect and Carl Hofstetter, 69, was pulled over on the 300 block of El Camino Real in San Carlos, and arrested.
Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact Redwood City Police Detective David Denning at (650) 780-7141 or Traffic Officer Pete Cang at (650) 780-7100 ex. 5021.
Tips may be left anonymously at the Redwood City Police Department’s Tip Line at (650) 780-7110.
