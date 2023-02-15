Two people were arrested in Pacifica early Sunday morning on suspicion of burglarizing a cannabis retail business.
Officers responded to a burglary alarm around 2:30 a.m. on the 1700 block of Palmetto Avenue. Once there, police discovered that an active burglary was in progress and suspects were inside the business.
According to Pacifica police, suspect vehicles fled the scene as officers were approaching the business and two people fled on foot. Officers could see the suspects jumping over fences in rear yards nearby.
Officers surrounded the area with assistance from the South San Francisco, San Bruno and Daly City police departments. An extensive search of the area was undertaken that took over 90 minutes, Pacifica police said.
Two suspects were located in a yard on Santa Maria Avenue and were taken into custody. One is a juvenile out of Stockton and the other suspect is Ivin Sims, 20, from Oakland.
Both were arrested on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy. Some stolen property was recovered, police said.
