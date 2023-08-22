Redwood City police are looking into two robberies in which necklaces were stolen at the Costco parking lot at 2300 Middlefield Road Aug. 11 and 17, but said recent social media posts alleging a series of seven robberies are incorrect.
The first robbery involved a woman who was approached by an unidentified Hispanic woman who gave her a fake gold necklace and actually stole her real gold necklace in the process. The victim realized the theft after she returned home, according to police.
The second robbery involved a man who was approached by an unidentified Middle Eastern woman who gave him a kiss on the cheek. The victim realized a few moments later that the suspect had stolen his necklace, according to police.
Police said this is a common criminal scam in which suspects approach victims and offer them free jewelry while stealing the victim’s actual jewelry. The suspects often target the elderly. For tips regarding any Redwood City cases call the tip line at (650) 780-7110.
