The Community Foundation of San Carlos and the Bay Area United Against Hate movement will be hosting a poetry slam in which poets and storytellers are invited to share their experiences with hate and their proposals for becoming united in love.
“When the community stands united against hate, we will continue to cultivate a diverse and vibrant community that will only become more inclusive and equitable for all,” Foundation Board Member Chris Tran said in a press release.
The poetry slam will be held at Devil’s Canyon Brewing in San Carlos from 5-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19. The foundation welcomes people of all ages to submit works by Nov. 9 by registering on the foundation’s website at cfsancarlos.org/events/2021poetryslam or by emailing chris@sancarloscf.org.
The community is also invited to watch the show and will be tasked with picking a winner through applause. A $1,500 donation will be made in the name of the winner to a justice and equity based nonprofit.
Doors open at 4 p.m. with food trucks available and live music at 6 p.m.
