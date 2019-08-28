An Oakland man accused of attempting to steal tools from a South San Francisco construction site in April was sentenced to 16 months in prison after he pleaded no contest to felony burglary Tuesday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Paul Mack, 29, was one of three men who rammed a truck into a police patrol vehicle in an attempt to flee a burglary at a South San Francisco construction site in April. San Leandro resident Rhyon Griffin, 23, was sentenced to three years state prison after he pleaded no contest to felony assault on a police officer and Oakland resident Kevin Lewis, 25, pleaded no contest to felony grand theft. Lewis is expected to return for sentencing Sept. 24 and could receive up to 32 months in state prison, according to prosecutors.
On April 21, a security guard watching video of the construction site around 1 a.m. spotted Griffin, Lewis and Mack carrying crowbars in a secured part of the site where tools are kept. Officers responding to the guard’s call saw the three men getting into a white pickup truck and attempted to block them from exiting the site with two patrol cars, according to prosecutors.
With Griffin at the wheel, the car drove into one of the patrol cars and drove away in search of another exit to the site. Griffin drove the car at the patrol vehicle again while an officer was standing on its trunk and the officer fired a round at the men before he was knocked off the car, according to prosecutors.
Fearful Griffin might further hurt the officer who fell, three other officers fired their weapons at the truck. Griffin was still able to reverse the truck and ram the patrol vehicle again, breaking through on the third attempt, according to prosecutors.
The truck was pursued by the officers and ultimately came to a stop after it collided with a center median nearby. The officer who fell off the car was released from a hospital shortly after the incident with minor injuries, according to prosecutors.
In July, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe cleared the four South San Francisco police officers who fired 32 rounds at the trio as they fled the scene, concluding that use of force that resulted in minor injury to Lewis was justifiable under California law.
In custody on $100,000 bail, Mack received 152 days credit for time served, according to prosecutors.
Mack’s defense attorney Justin Goodwin was not immediately available for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.