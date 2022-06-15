A Redwood City man accused of stabbing his brother and uncle during an argument in Redwood City has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault with a weapon, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Selvin Lemus Suriano, 28, of Redwood City, was accused of the stabbing on Stanford Avenue at 11 p.m. March 6. Lemus Suriano argued with his brother and said he wanted to kill him, the DA’s Office said. He then attacked him with two knives, causing a cut on his brother’s head, prosecutors said. Their uncle tried to break up the fight, but Lemus Suriano cut his uncle and ran off, the DA’s Office said.
At a June 14 court date, Lemus Suriano received 193 days in county jail, for which he has credit.
