A 54-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a security guard in the chest at a Redwood City Grocery Outlet store for believing he was staring at him has pleaded no contest to attempted voluntary manslaughter, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Anthony Webb will receive up to 12 years in state prison and be sentenced July 14 following a May 17 court appearance, prosecutors said.
Webb purchased items from the Grocery Outlet at 1833 Broadway in Redwood City and approached the security guard, who was wearing plain clothes and standing near the door, on his way out of the store. As he passed by the security guard, Webb allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the chest, according to prosecutors. Webb allegedly stayed in the store until his arrest.
According to prosecutors, a store employee allegedly overheard Webb talking to himself before the incident and complaining about the security officer looking at him, saying he was going to get him.
