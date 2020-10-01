Parents concerned about a lack of access to public play equipment have reason to celebrate after the California Department of Public Health released new guidelines on how cities can safely open and operate playgrounds.
The new guidelines, which do not apply to indoor playgrounds or family entertainment centers, require residents 2 years old and older to cover their mouths and noses when at playgrounds. Children are required to be under adult supervision at all times and are prohibited from using the facilities when unable to remain at least 6 feet away from other households.
“Certainly [state officials] have set standards that if adhered too … the spread can be mitigated … I think there is a safe way to [open playgrounds] if we rely on safeguards to carry us through,” said County Manager Mike Callagy during a press briefing.
Eating and drinking at playgrounds is also prohibited and families should sanitize their hands before and after playing on equipment. It’s recommended families limit play to 30 minutes when others are present and to avoid waiting or crowded playtimes by visiting playgrounds on less busy days.
Shannon Guzzetta, a mother of two and the PTA president of Redwood Shores Elementary School, called the time restraint “highly unrealistic” and said wearing a mask for children is not ideal but noted news of playgrounds reopening was received well by many parents overall. Despite state health officials OKing playgrounds, Guzzetta said some parents are still hesitant to participate.
“A lot of moms are saying that they still won’t be going to the parks out of an abundance of caution for their own situations. A lot of moms are so relieved and happy to have this option available for their kids, and their own mental sanity,” said Guzzetta, noting increased hand washing is a positive addition to playground etiquette.
Playground facility operators are recommended to increase how often facilities are sanitized, daily if possible, and to place hand washing stations by playgrounds when feasible. Operators are also recommended to display maximum occupancy signs to each piece of equipment including swings, jungle gyms, slides and sand areas. Physical markers to help children identify what 6 feet of distance looks like are also suggested.
San Carlos Parks and Recreation Director Amy Newby said the city is working on incorporating state guidance into a reopening plan and aims to have facilities reopening in the next few weeks. In an email, Belmont Parks and Recreations Director Brigitte Shearer said the city is “excited to welcome children back to its playground very soon.”
Redwood City Parks and Recreation Director Chris Beth also said the process to audit all 19 city parks for capacity and implement safety precautions will take a couple weeks. And Foster City Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Liu said she has a proposal to reopen playgrounds as soon as next week out for review by the City Manager that has not yet been approved.
Srija Srivasanan, deputy chief of County Health said Health Officer Scott Morrow has been hopeful “reasonable precautions can be implemented to enable kids to have access to play areas.”
“[Opening playgrounds] will require increased vigilance but exposure to outdoors is important for a child’s development,” she said.
The decision to reopen playgrounds came nearly two weeks after a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom with the request. The letter, initiated by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez D-San Diego, and signed by Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, have cited benefits playgrounds provide to child development particularly for low-income earning families.
Parents have expressed frustration with watching playgrounds sit deserted while restaurants and retail stores have been permitted to expand operations into roads all over the county. Tevi Hardy, a Foster City mother of three, has been imploring officials to reopen playgrounds for the well-being of children and parents.
“I am obviously very very happy about playgrounds reopening. It’s been a long time of me fighting in writing emails and calling people to make it happen. All the moms I’ve talked to are rejoicing,” said Hardy, noting her focus is now on getting schools reopened.
Claire Fry, also a mother of three in San Mateo, said she understood the focus on stabilizing the economy but felt the argument to keep playgrounds closed was arbitrary as business restrictions began to lift in the county. With cities now permitted to open outdoor play areas, Fry welcomes the “return to normalcy” but noted now may still be too early for other parents.
“Who knew how incredibly grateful we would someday be for access to the most basic of public utilities,” said Fry. “From a transmission perspective I’m hearing that even though it’s unlikely on surfaces, mothers know their kiddos are unlikely to completely refrain from screaming and laughing close enough to each other to share droplets … so generally [there is] a sense of ‘this is still a calculated risk, decide for your family if it’s worth it.’”
