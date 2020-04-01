Playgrounds and public recreation facilities are off limits throughout San Mateo County and most construction will be halted, according to details of a more stringent stay-at-home order lasting until May 3.
County health officials offered more specifics Tuesday, March 31, on the shelter-in-place mandate spanning across the Peninsula and throughout the Bay Area with hopes of halting the spread of COVID-19. The day before, officials extended the shutdown through April.
Noting the rise in confirmed cases and deaths related to the disease, health officials said more strict guidelines are necessary to assure social distancing standards are observed.
San Mateo County reported 309 cases with 10 deaths, seven of whom were among those 80 years or older. Nearly 20% of the total cases were among those in their 60s, the most commonly affected demographic. For perspective, there were nine total cases confirmed throughout the county on March 8.
Commercial and academic labs reporting results to the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange contributed to developing the county’s case count. Officials do not consider the available results to be a representative sampling for the region, due to limited, targeted testing, according to the county’s website.
The most recent order closes playgrounds, dog parks, public picnic areas along with shared recreational facilities such as golf courses, tennis and basketball courts, pools and rock walls.
In short, outdoor exercise is allowed if it does not involve close contact with other people or using equipment touched by others. Officials balanced that statement by allowing sports involving a shared ball or equipment, but only among members of the same household.
As well, the order largely bans residential and commercial construction during the shutdown. Exceptions are carved out for health care facilities; affordable housing development; shelters and temporary housing; projects supporting relief for seniors, those with special needs, homeless populations or other at-risk residents; and other essential services.
Also, as it relates to essential services, the real estate industry, funeral homes and cemeteries, moving companies, rental car companies and ride-hailing services are allowed to continue operating. Funerals must be limited to 10 guests.
Essential services are directed to scale down operations to critical personnel only and those operations should establish a social distancing protocol, according to the most recent order.
Failure to observe the new regulations is considered a misdemeanor, according to San Mateo County officials.
Recognizing the extended timeline and tightened regulations can be challenging to accept, Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health, urged residents to do their part in the effort to fend off a further rise in cases.
“Even though it has been difficult, the Bay Area has really stepped up to the challenge so far, and we need to reaffirm our commitment,” he said in a prepared statement. “We need more time to flatten the curve, to prepare our hospitals for a surge and to do everything we can to minimize the harm that the virus causes to our communities.”
County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow, who has issued intermittent and stern declarations on the issue, declined a request for comment.
“What we need now, for the health of all our communities, is for people to stay home,” said Colfax.
