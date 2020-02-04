Various city parks in Pacifica will get a makeover as part of the Playground Equipment Improvement Project that gets underway this week.
According to Pacifica city officials, the project’s first phase will see aging playground equipment get replaced at the Community Center and the Fairmont West Child Care Center.
The improvements at both locations started on Monday and are set to be completed by the end of March, city officials said.
Once the installation at the Fairmont West playground is complete, it’ll serve as a National Demonstration Site, a model for physical activity, fitness, nature engagement and inclusion, according to the city.
The Pacifica City Council included funds for the project in the 2019-20 Budget and Capital Improvement Program back in June 2019.
