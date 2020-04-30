A plan for reopening local schools should be released in early May, said San Mateo County Superintendent Nancy Magee, who is collaborating with county and health officials to determine a strategy for the next school year.
Magee told the Daily Journal that the San Mateo County Pandemic Recovery Framework is under construction and that it will ultimately guide local public and private schools through starting classes again.
With an expectation the document will be released to district superintendents and private school administrations Monday, May 11, Magee said the education community is focused on finishing the school year while planning for the next.
“It’s still too early to determine exactly when school campuses may open for on-campus activities in our county, but we are expecting schools to be open to support some version of in-person learning by the start of the scheduled school year,” she said in an email.
In the immediate term, she said it is yet to be determined how each district will approach the summer months. The comments come in the aftermath of Gov. Gavin Newsom suggesting schools could reopen as soon as July to recover learning lost since campuses were shuttered.
Tuesday’s announcement appeared to catch California’s top schools official by surprise, who said in a statement that “we all heard for the first time today the idea of schools reopening as early as July or August.”
Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said “some major questions” still need to be answered. “First and foremost: Can this be done in a way that protects the health and safety of our students, teachers and school staff?”
In the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District, officials are planning to host a summer session in June and are scheduling the fall semester to return in August, said Superintendent Joan Rosas. But she balanced that perspective by committing to working with county officials on determining best practices.
For her part, Magee said county educators are working closely with Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow to analyze risks anticipated with allowing students and teachers back to campuses.
“The governor’s comment that schools could open as soon as July gives local counties the green light to consider that option, but whether this can happen would first be dictated by local public health conditions,” she said. “As we have done since the start of this crisis, San Mateo County schools will follow the guidance of Dr. Morrow.”
More specifically, she said school operations will look much different once classes start again as the education community positions itself to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s important for our communities to understand that even though campuses will be open for the new school year, school schedules and structures will likely be modified to meet social distancing and health considerations to avoid a second wave of COVID-19,” she said.
Ultimately, Magee expressed confidence that the comprehensive planning underway will lead to a more safe and secure environment once the county’s schools are again in session.
“Our students and families will all benefit from the thorough and careful planning being done at the county and local levels to bring students back to school in the safest and most supportive way possible,” she said.
