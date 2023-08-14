Police arrested a Pittsburg woman in Pacifica on Sunday after she allegedly threatened three people with a handgun during a parking dispute while her child was inside her car.
Pacifica police said they were called at 2:41 p.m. Sunday to the Linda Mar Beach parking lot, at 495 Linda Mar Blvd. to a report of a parking dispute involving a firearm.
An officer arrived, contacted the reporting parties and obtained identifying information for the suspect and the vehicle involved. Officers searched the area, finding the car on the 100 block of Rockaway Beach Avenue.
The suspect, 36-year-old Christina Villalobos of Pittsburg, was detained without incident.
Police said Villalobos allegedly threatened three individuals with an apparently loaded handgun during a dispute over parking. A child was also in the vehicle at the time.
Officers arrested Villalobos on suspicion of assault with firearm on a person, child endangerment and having a deadly weapon.
Villalobos was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314 or the silent witness tip line at (650) 359-4444. Refer to case 23-2153.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.