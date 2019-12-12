A 39-year-old Pittsburg man is facing robbery and elder abuse charges after he allegedly assaulted a 67-year-old woman waiting for a bus at the Redwood City Caltrain station and rummaged through her purse last week, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
In custody on $250,000 bail, Jason Handy pleaded not guilty to robbery of an elder and physical elder abuse charges when he appeared in court Tuesday. The county’s private defender program was appointed to his case and he is next expected to appear in court Dec. 20 for preliminary hearing, according to prosecutors.
On Dec. 5 just after 7:30 p.m., the woman was waiting for a bus at the Redwood City transit station when Handy allegedly rode his bicycle to the bus stop. The woman initially thought Handy was taking the same bus as her, but he allegedly grabbed her off a bench and pushed her into a kiosk, according to prosecutors.
The woman’s lower back allegedly hit a metal frame and she screamed as she fell to the ground. Handy allegedly went through her purse and pushed the alleged victim when she tried to get her purse back. A witness attempted to help the woman but allegedly wasn’t able to intervene, according to prosecutors.
A bus driver was allegedly able to get the woman and the witness to board his bus and he shut the vehicle’s door until police arrived at the scene. The woman was allegedly treated at Kaiser Permanente hospital for back pain, according to prosecutors.
