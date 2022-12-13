Initial public engagement for the redevelopment of the Pillar Point Harbor retail center shows interest in keeping the new building at the same site, with discussions ongoing about the potential location.
“The focus of the present is trying to get community input on what area they would like to see a new retail center,” John Moren, director of Operations for the San Mateo County Harbor District, said.
The Harbor District is exploring rebuilding the Pillar Point Harbor retail center, a strip of retail stores that includes Maverick’s Surf Shop, Ketch Joanne Restaurant, Princeton Seafood Market and Restaurant, and an ice cream shop. The location could be at the same site or in a slightly different area in the harbor, with several options being considered, according to a public survey. Options include adding a second floor to the existing site, moving the site higher uphill from the existing building, putting it near Rocky Beach, an option on the water, near Weedy Beach or close to the seawall.
Moren said community input from a Dec. 8 meeting found several people leaned toward renovating the current location and not adding a second story to protect views and the site’s eclectic nature. However, he noted it was not a majority and only one of several opinions. Moren said those who attended the meeting were concerned about renovation costs, ocean view obstruction and impending sea-level rise challenges. The process is in the beginning stages, with plans for more community meetings and board input before making any decision. Since the evaluation is in the beginning stages, the Harbor District is still evaluating if it will move forward with the project.
The retail center was built in the 1960s and now requires repairs to the electrical system, plumbing, heating and cooling systems and ADA accessibility. The project will also assess the building’s risk of climate change and sea-level rise. The building currently has five retail tenants. Tenants will have to move or close for the duration of the rebuilding process.
The Harbor District has yet to declare a definitive timeline for when renovation could occur. Harbor District staff have previously stated it would likely take several years for the engineering and design phase.
“Everything is just in poor condition, so we are looking at alternatives,” Moren said.
The San Mateo County Harbor District is the organization in charge of managing the harbor and surrounding buildings. It held the first of several public workshops Dec. 8 to discuss potential options, with 22 people attending. A poll is now available online for community input on location choices. The Harbor District is working on several other projects in the Pillar Point area designed to improve the harbor area, including the West Shoreline protection project, Pillar Point Harbor parking lot improvements, restroom improvements and habitat restoration. The Harbor District is constructing a new ADA-compliant restroom building adjacent to the existing retail center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.