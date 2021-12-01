The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is waving all adoption fees for rabbits, guinea pigs, rats and other small animals during the holiday season, the rescue center announced on Tuesday.
The shelter has seen a recent spike in small animal strays coming in, according to PHS/SPCA’s Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox. Twenty-five small furry friends are currently up for adoption at the facility.
“There’s a zero percent chance of snow this season in the San Francisco Bay Area, but if you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, we suggest adopting one of our lovely solid white rabbits,” Tarbox said in a statement.
The zero adoption fees does not change the shelter’s adoption processes to ensure the animals find a safe, forever home, Tarbox said.
“Small animals, including rabbits should be kept indoors and will require certain conditions for an indoor habitat, which our staff can explain in detail to potential adopters,” Tarbox said.
Those interested in adoption can see the small animals in need of a home at www.PHS-SPCA.org, or visit the shelter at 1450 Rollins Road in Burlingame. The shelter hosts adoptions from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.
