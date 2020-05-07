The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA rescued a raccoon Wednesday that was dangling from underneath an on-ramp on State Route 92 where it connects to Highway 101 in San Mateo.
“We received a call from a member of the public who spotted the helpless raccoon clinging to a metal beam beneath a highway on-ramp in San Mateo,” according to PHS/SPCA Communications Manager Buffy Martin-Tarbox. “The raccoon was in an extremely precarious situation and her only options were to fall from the high above the ground onramp to the ground below or attempt to survive in the oncoming traffic. Either option would have potentially ended in tragedy for the animal.”
PHS/SPCA rescue staff arrived on the scene within minutes to help the raccoon to safety. California Highway Patrol officers assisted the rescue by stopping traffic on the on-ramp while animal control staff reached over the side of the freeway with specialized equipment to safely and humanely rescue the raccoon.
“Once we had safely secured the raccoon, she was brought to our Wildlife Care Center for evaluation,” according to Tarbox. “The raccoon was given a clean bill of health and our rescue staff released her back to the wild a safe away distance from the highway. Hopefully she has learned her lesson and will stay far away from any on-ramps but rescuing wildlife as we increasingly encroach on natural habitat is a very predictable and at times very challenging part of our work.”
This raccoon is just one of more than 400 animals PHS/SPCA has helped since San Mateo County instituted the shelter-in-place order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.