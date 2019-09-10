A 59-year-old man involved with a local recreational swimming pool as a photographer pleaded not guilty Monday to multiple sexual assault charges involving children dating as far back as the 1980s, San Mateo County prosecutors said.
Randolph Haldeman was initially arrested in July and was rearrested the following month after more victims came forward, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Prosecutors said he molested multiple children at his home in unincorporated Menlo Park, as well as at the swimming pool and at a local church.
Haldeman is charged with lewd and lascivious acts with children, with 10 victims included in the felony criminal complaint, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
His defense attorney Charles Smith III said Haldeman plans to fight some of the charges.
Smith said Haldeman was an “unofficial team photographer” at local swim competitions and would distribute videos and photos to families of youth swimmers.
Haldeman entered the not guilty plea Monday in court in Redwood City and is set to return to court on Nov. 5 for a preliminary hearing. He remains in custody on $5 million bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.