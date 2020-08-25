A photo has been released of the person who stole personal items, including a wallet, from a Cal Fire commander.
The firefighter was robbed when he left his fire vehicle to help direct operations at the CZU Lightning Complex fire in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The suspect then “drained his bank account,” said Chief Mark Brunton, a battalion chief for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).
“I can’t imagine a bigger low-life,” Hart said, promising to catch him and vowing “the DA is going to hammer him.”
"The suspect is described as a male with light colored, shoulder length hair, last seen wearing a green SF Giants hat, white/black checkered face mask, black T-shirt, light blue jeans and black Vans-style shoes," according to investigators.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kenville (831) 359-8813.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.